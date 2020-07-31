WSU’s Elleby leaving Pullman for the pros

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

WSU and EWU will face off in 2020 Courtesy: Pac-12 Networks

PULLMAN, Wash – Washington State University will have to replace its leading scorer this season, as guard CJ Elleby announced on Twitter Friday morning he’s going “all in” on his professional prospects.

Elleby, who is from Seattle, led the Cougs last season averaging 18.4 points per game.

He had announced earlier he would test the draft waters, but left open the possibility he could return to Pullman for a third season.

Friday, he left no doubt, saying “I will always be a Coug! And I have so much love for the Pullman Community. The last two years have been my best! But, I have made my decision. I’m going ALL IN. THANK YOU PULLMAN.”

I will always be a Coug! And I have so much love for the Pullman Community. The last two years have been my best! But I have made my decision. I’m going ALL IN 🏁 THANK YOU PULLMAN pic.twitter.com/iM4lwcILCE — CJ (@EllebyCj) July 31, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.