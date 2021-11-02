WSU’s Cosmic Crisp apple to hit stores weeks earlier than previous years

by Olivia Roberts

Cosmic Crisp

PULLMAN, Wash. — Apple lovers rejoice!

The third harvest of Washington State University’s Cosmic Crisp apple will hit stores well before the Apple Cup.

The official release date for the apple this year is November 8 — weeks earlier than the first two crops of 2019 and 2020.

WSU scientists say the official date ensures this new variety hits stores at peak sweetness and crispness.

Cosmic Crisp is the brand name for the WA 38 apple variety, originally bred at WSU’s Wenatchee research station in 1997.

Nearly 17 million trees have since been planted, and more than 4.5 million 40 pound boxes of Cosmic Crisp apples are expected to ship from this year’s crop.

A portion of the sale of each box supports scientific discovery at the university.

RELATED: WSU sues over Cosmic Crisp

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.