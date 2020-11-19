WSU’s CJ Elleby selected by Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Draft

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The Portland Trail Blazers selected former WSU men’s basketball forward CJ Elleby in the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Elleby is known for becoming the third-fastest player in Washington State history to score 1,000 career points. He broke the WSU freshman scoring record by scoring 471 points during the 2018-19 season.

Elleby was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team as a sophomore. CLICK HERE to learn more.

He was the 46th overall pick in the second round.

