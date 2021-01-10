WSU’s Borghi returning for 2021 season

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Cougar running back Max Borghi announced on social media Saturday night that he will be returning to play the 2021 season.

Borghi only played in one game this season because of an injury suffered in camp and many wondered if that would be his last in a Cougar uniform. Borghi is a player that would draw interest at the NFL level, but he put Cougar fans at ease with tonight’s announcement.

2021 the year of 21! Excited to run it back with my boys!!! Lets do something special. GO COUGS!!! pic.twitter.com/ui5ymHSZPS — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) January 10, 2021

