WSU’s Abogidi testing NBA waters, leaves door open for return

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State forward Efe Abogidi announced on social media Tuesday he intends to test his value at the NBA level ahead of the draft, but made it clear he is keeping his college eligibility.

Abogidi just finished his Sophomore season for Washington State where he averaged 8.1 points per game and 5.8 rebounds.

Efe is loaded with athletic ability that will certainly be attractive at the NBA level, and his decision to test the waters is expected.

The deadline to pull his name out of the draft is June 13th.

Thank you Coug Nation 🐾 pic.twitter.com/L79CTePvP7 — Efe Abogidi🇳🇬 (@EAbogidi) April 12, 2022

