WSU’s Abe Lucas named All-American

by Olivia Roberts

Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s Redshirt Senior Abe Lucas has been named a Phil Steele All-American.

The right tackle from Everett was also one of 14 WSU players who earned All-Pac-12 Conference honors this season.

Lucas started all 12 games at right tackle and was rated the Pac-12’s best pass-blocking offensive lineman and third-best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country.

Abe Lucas: 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧. Congrats to Abe on being named a Phil Steele All-American! 🇺🇸#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/svkded93Do — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 21, 2021

