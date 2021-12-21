WSU’s Abe Lucas named All-American
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s Redshirt Senior Abe Lucas has been named a Phil Steele All-American.
The right tackle from Everett was also one of 14 WSU players who earned All-Pac-12 Conference honors this season.
Lucas started all 12 games at right tackle and was rated the Pac-12’s best pass-blocking offensive lineman and third-best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country.
