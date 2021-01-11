WSU women’s basketball ranked in AP Poll for the first time in program history

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University women’s basketball team made history Monday as they were placed in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in program history.

The No.25 ranking comes on the heels of the Cougars beating then-No. 7 Arizona 71-69.

“I’m extremely happy for this team. I was not aware that WSU had never in its history been ranked,” expressed head coach Kamie Ethridge. “It’s truly a great accomplishment for this program. This summer I pointed out that there are no banners hanging in our gym and I shared that we could be a team that accomplishes a lot of firsts. We’re doing it now, and we are enjoying the process every day. We realize however, that it’s fleeting if we don’t stay focused on today and the next great challenge before us.”

The Cougs picked up 73 points in this week’s AP Poll. The team holds a 5-1 record in Pac-12 play and 7-1 overall.

The team’s next game is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. against USC.