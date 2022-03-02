WSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 Coach of the Year

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kamie Ethridge has been named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

She is the first WSU coach to earn the award since the 1990-91 season.

Ethridge, now in her fourth season on the Palouse, has guided the Cougs to 19-9 and 11-6 in Pac-12 play this season. The 19 overall wins are the most by WSU in a season in the NCAA era, while the 11 Pac-12 victories establish a new program record for the most conference wins in a season.

WSU posted its highest finish ever in the Pac-12 standings this season, as the Cougars tied for second place with Oregon.

Ethridge guided WSU to its first NCAA Tournament at-large bid in 30 seasons last year when they picked up a No. 9 seed. She has them on track to return to the tournament this season, which would mark the first time in program history that WSU has gone to back-to-back tournament appearances.

RELATED: WSU relaxing some indoor masking starting March 12

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.