WSU wide receiver Tay Martin enters NCAA transfer pool

Tay Martin finds the endzone against Stanford in Martin Stadium

PULLMAN, Wash. — There aren’t just questions over whether the Cougars will play this season. There are now four big questions marks in regards to their offense.

Senior outside wide receiver Tay Martin has entered the NCAA transfer pool, reported first by Rivals Sports Network.

2017 WR Davontavean Martin has entered the transfer portal after totaling 143 rec for 1,615 yards and 18 TD over the last 3 seasons at #Wazzu @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WazzuWatch https://t.co/cgY4t58D3o — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) August 17, 2020

Martin was the top returning receiver in terms of production, with 143 receptions for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. With Rodrick Fisher announcing his transfer earlier this spring, and Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston Jr. graduating, WSU will have to replace all four of their most productive pass-catchers.

This news comes a week after the Pac12 postponed their football season to the spring. But that will interfere with NFL draft preparation for many seniors, Martin among them. Well-known college football players in the Big Ten conference have already opted out of a spring season.

If Taylor transfers to a conference that plans to play this fall, he could become immediately eligible with a successful transfer waiver. The NCAA takes 21 days on average to make a decision on those.

