WSU vs. USC game rescheduled for Dec. 6 due to COVID-19 cases

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 has rescheduled the WSU game against USC from Friday, Dec. 4 to Sunday, Dec. 6.

According to a statement released by USC, some of its players are in isolation due to positive COVID-19 tests or in quarantine because of close contacts. Four of its players currently have the virus. Seven are in quarantine. The rescheduled game will allow players in isolation to return.

WSU has had several changes to its schedule this year. The Pac-12 canceled the Apple Cup scheduled for Nov. 27. The two schools were supposed to meet in Pullman for the 113th time.

According to the Pac-12 Conference, the decision was made “under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for a game as a result of positive student-athlete COVID-19 cases.

The week before, WSU was expected to play against Stanford. That game was also canceled for the same reason.

The game against USC will be played in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. next Sunday on FS1.

