WSU upsets 2nd place UCLA in Pullman

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars jumped out to a big lead and held it all night as they knock off 2nd place UCLA 81-73 Thursday night in Pullman.

Isaac Bonton led the way on offense once again finishing with a game-high 26 points and five assists.

The Bruins made a huge run in the game’s final minutes to close the gap, but the Cougars make enough free throws to hang on for the win.

With the win, Washington State improves to 5-8 in the Pac-12 and they’ve won three of their last four games.

The Cougs will look for another upset Saturday when they host no. 20 USC, tipoff will be at 5pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.