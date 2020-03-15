WSU updates spring sports including the delay of Spring football

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash. (Mar. 14) — In alignment with the Pac-12 Conference and the recent guidelines put in place by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington State Department of Athletics will cancel all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year. This includes spring varsity sports that compete beyond the year and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. WSU will also suspend organized team activities for all varsity sports through at least April 2.

The Department of Athletics has been actively working with campus, conference, NCAA and local authorities and supports every measure being taken in the best interests of public health and safety.

Due to the rapidly changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, WSU athletics has not made any decisions regarding organized team activities beyond April 2.

For updates regarding the WSU campuses please visit their website.

WSU Athletics