WSU, UI pledge $1M toward construction of new terminal at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport

by Olivia Roberts

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University and the University of Idaho have pledged a combined $1 million toward the construction of a new terminal at the Moscow-Pullman Regional Airport.

“Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is a key gateway that connects the Palouse to the broader world,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “It is essential that we help the airport continue to grow into a modern facility capable of helping support the varied transportation needs of our university and the regions we serve.”

Travel demands for people in the area have climbed dramatically over the past several years. Between 2009 and 2019, the number of passengers traveling through the airport increased by more than 130 percent, and that number is only expected to increase.

“Access to quality and affordable travel options for our students and their families is critical,” U of I President Scott Green said. “Starting with the runway project and the expansion of flights, the improvements to our local airport make our area even more attractive to students.”

“A modernized passenger terminal is vital for this region,” Airport Board Chair and Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said. “I’m very grateful for our community partners stepping up to support this effort.”

The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million, with $51 million coming from federal resources. WSU is contributing $600,000, while U of I is pledging $400,000. The cities of Pullman and Moscow have each contributed $2 million.

