WSU to pause food and drink sales at sporting events due to COVID-19

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced they are making adjustments to campus operations due to the omicron surge.

One adjustment includes no longer selling any food or beverages inside Beasley Coliseum during sporting events.

They say this is to allow students to keep their masks on for the entirety of events. They say there will be no food vendors at least through the end of January.

WSU also advises students wear surgical-style, KN95, KF94, or equivalent high-quality masks in busy areas on campus. They recommend students no longer wear cloth masks.

WSU states some campus facilities and services may need to close or limit operations if severe amounts of staff are impacted.

The university reports 90% of the WSU community is vaccinated and many have received their booster. WSU will continue to update students if there are further changes to campus conditions.

