WSU to move classes online following spring break due to coronavirus concerns

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University will soon move all in-person classes to online formats due to concerns about COVID-19.

The announcement was made by university President Kirk Schulz on Wednesday. Classes will formally move online following spring break and starting Monday, March 23.

WSU officials said the move is being made to allow for increased social distancing in light of the spread of COVID-19,

The university’s five physical campuses and other locatoins across the state will remain open during this period to provide for continued business operations. The Pullman campus’ residential, dining and healthcare facilities will also remain open.

Employees will report to work as normal and supervisors will coordinate with employees who request to work from a different location.

On Tuesday, WSU sent an email to faculty saying a student was being tested for coronavirus. That student is in self isolation while awaiting results, which will not be available for a few days. That student’s housemates have been notified and asked to contact their health care providers.

