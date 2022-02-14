WSU to lift masking requirement at large outdoor events

by Olivia Roberts

PULLMAN, Wash. — In conjunction with updated state guidance, Washington State University plans to lift the masking requirement at large outdoor events beginning February 18.

The change will mostly affect Cougar baseball games in the short-term.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the decision last week to repeal its mask directives for outdoor events with more than 500 people in Washington.

During his announcement, Inslee said more changes to state mandates could be announced soon.

WSU said its policies will continue to be evaluated “for potential adjustments as state requirements change and as greater information becomes available.”

The university’s indoor masking requirement at all WSU locations will remain in effect.

According to testing data from Cougar Health Services, COVID cases on the Pullman campus are on a steep decline.

More information about WSU’s response to the pandemic can be found at the university’s COVID-19 website.

