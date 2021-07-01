WSU to hold all classes in-person this fall

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced that it will be holding all classes in-person this coming fall.

“We are thrilled that we can now officially announce that Cougs at all our campuses across the state will be back in‑person in full capacity this fall,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz.

Schulz added that they will share more details shortly about what it will look like for students, faculty and staff, both in and out of the classroom.

In the meantime, he told everyone to enjoy their summers, stay safe, stay healthy and get vaccinated if they can.

We're back! Cougs, we can now officially announce that all our campuses across the state will be back in‑person in full capacity this fall. 🐾 Are you ready? ➡ https://t.co/2ankaAAR3w #WSU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/rmpRmaBJ1A — WSU Office of the President (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) June 30, 2021

