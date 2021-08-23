WSU to drop personal, philosophical exemption as Pfizer vaccine gains full FDA approval

by Erin Robinson

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University will no longer offer staff and students the ability to claim a personal or philosophical exemption from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, the university announced it would discontinue the exemptions once the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to any of the three vaccines under emergency use authorization.

The FDA on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Courses start Monday in Pullman and all staff and students are required to be vaccinated.

Members of the WSU community can request a religious exemption, but the deadline for students to comply is September 10.

