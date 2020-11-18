WSU to discuss spring semester in series of virtual town halls Wednesday

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University will host a series of virtual town halls Wednesday to address questions surrounding the upcoming spring semester.

Topics will include housing, students fees, COVID-19 testing and more.

The first town hall is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to noon for all audiences. The second, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., will provide more detailed information for students and parents.

You can submit questions to the panelists in advance, and tune in to the town halls on Youtube.

