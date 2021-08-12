WSU to discontinue personal, philosophical exemption under COVID vaccine requirement

by Erin Robinson

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University will soon discontinue its personal and philosophical exemption under the vaccination requirement for COVID-19.

This will happen once the Food and Drug Administration grants approval to any of the three vaccines currently under emergency use authorization.

#WSU will also accelerate the deadline for students to comply with the vaccination requirement to Sept. 10. WSU is strongly urging all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated. #CougsCancelCOVID (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/hatOMUIQy4 — WSU System (@wsu) August 12, 2021

All students and staff who visit campus must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, though there are some exemptions allowed for medical and non-medical reasons (like religious exemption).

On Thursday, WSU announced an accelerated deadline for students and staff to comply with the vaccination requirement. They must now comply by September 10.

Once the personal exemption is formally removed from the university’s vaccination policy, students will have up to 45 days to initiate vaccination by getting at least one dose of an approved vaccine or by requesting a new religious exemption.

The FDA is expected to seek formal approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

RELATED: WSU to require students, employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

READ: What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.