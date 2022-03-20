WSU takes down SMU Mustangs in second round of NIT tournament

by Will Wixey

DALLAS, Texas — The No. 4 seed Washington State Cougars showed out in a dominant performance against No. 1 seed Southern Methodist University in the NIT tournament.

The Cougars pulled away with an early lead in the first half and kept the momentum going all game long. It started as a team effort, with almost everyone in the starting lineup getting their fair share of buckets. Although the team wasn’t as hot in the second half, they still ended up beating the Mustangs 75-63.

Michael Flowers led the team in points, dropping 22 points and three assists. And Dishon Jackson came away with the most rebounds in the outing, hauling in nine.

The Cougars now advance to play BYU in the NIT quarterfinals. If the WSU wins, they’ll head to New York to play in the Madison Square Garden, either against Texas A&M or Wake Forrest, two tough semifinals matchups.

