WSU tackle Abraham Lucas named to 2021 Outland Trophy watch list

by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU tackle Abraham Lucas was named to the 2021 Outland Trophy Watch List.

Lucas, a redshirt senior, has received this distinction two previous times.

The 75th annual Outland Trophy is an award given to the best lineman in the country, and being named to the watch list is a big deal in its own right. Lucas is one of 80 interior lineman, offense and defense, named to the list.

Lucas is a right tackle for the Cougs and was rated the fourth-best offensive tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College in 2020, the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in 2019, and again the fourth-best overall offensive tackle and earned a Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2018.

The winner of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on ESPN in December.

PAST COVERAGE: Ten Cougars named preseason All-Pac12 in football

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.