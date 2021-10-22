WSU surpasses fundraising goal for new indoor practice facility

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is one step closer to building the Indoor Practice Facility for student-athletes.

A gift from alumnus Darren Alger and his wife Jamie surpassed the fundraising goal for the project.

“Washington State University holds a special place in the hearts of the Alger Family,” said Jamie. “We are grateful to give back and provide resources for student-athletes to achieve success now and in the future.”

WSU said the Indoor Practice Facility will be a permanent structure providing student-athletes a safe place to train year-round, regardless of weather and air quality. It will have state-of-the-art synthetic turf, improved lightning and raised ceilings.

“This gift is my way to acknowledge the impact WSU has had on my life. I am forever grateful to the school, the Cougar community, and my lifelong friendships.” said Darren, who graduated from WSU in 1993. “Jamie and I know the future of WSU Athletics is as bright as ever. Both current and future student-athletes deserve our support and we want to ensure they have the resources needed to accomplish all of their goals.

“And the most important goal of them all, to beat the Huskies!” Darren added.

“We are indebted to Darren and Jamie for their extraordinary generosity,” said Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “Their philanthropic support will establish a lasting legacy at WSU and will impact student-athletes for years to come. We are fortunate to have them in the Coug Family and we say ‘Thank You’ to the entire Alger family for providing the punctuation mark for fundraising of our Indoor Practice Facility.”

Chun added that it’s been inspiring to see so many Cougs join forces and make philanthropic contributions for the facility.

“We are now in a position to formally begin the approval process and look forward to making our facility dreams a reality,” he said.

WSU President Kirk Schultz said they are deeply appreciative of Darren and Jamie’s gift.

“This investment will benefit all Cougs – students, alumni and fans of Washington State University – for decades to come,” Schultz said.

