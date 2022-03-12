WSU students have mixed feelings about optional masking

by Esther Bower

PULLMAN, Wash.– Gonzaga and Eastern Washington will return from spring break with mask mandates still in place.

Those schools are choosing to extend their requirements in case there’s a surge following their off time.

That’s not the case for Washington State University.

Some students are excited to take their masks off in class. Others said they’re anxious.

Senior business management major Jackson Bray said the last two years have been a whirlwind.

Freshman computer science major Alex Hagood said it’s crazy it’s already been two years.

When it comes to wearing masks and navigating an education full of uncertainty, some students are still hesitating.

“I might try to keep my mask on initially, but as time goes on and then everybody else starts doing it, I will start feeling more comfortable with taking my mask off,” Grace Lemmon, a sophomore zoology major.

