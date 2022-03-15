WSU students are spending a week in Serbia for spring break and they’re taking you along

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Most college students are finding time to relax on spring break, but four local Washington State University journalism students are jetlagged yet full of energy overseas in Serbia.

The students on the trip study different media majors in the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. They competed and were selected for a highly competitive donor-funded program titled “Backpack Journalism.” It gives the students an opportunity to take the classroom abroad and learn in an international environment.

“We started off really early. We grabbed a quick breakfast at the hotel,” said Nichole Bascue. She’s a Senior at WSU studying Integrated Strategic Communications. While they’re running on little sleep and a large time difference, she says the energy is contagious because everyone is just excited to be in Serbia.

Serbia is a Balkan country in southeast Europe. It’s about the size of Pennsylvania and is well removed from Ukraine by both Hungary and Romania.

The students say this spring break is actually a lot of work, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

On Monday, they explored the U.S. Embassy and met with independent journalists who don’t shy away from the issues that matter. Part of the media in Serbia is state-run, but independent journalists still operate in the country.

“They’re focused on producing truth. They’re neither pro-government nor anti-government,” Bascue said. “It is all about producing facts and helping debunk.”

The trip is highly exclusive and something many Murrow students apply for. It’s a great responsibility they aren’t taking lightly.

“We are basically saying — you’re among the best students that we have, and we’re going to take you on an international reporting trip,” said Alison Boggs. She’s their leader on the trip and a Scholarly Assistant Professor at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at WSU.

The students are seeing the sights in Serbia, producing content from the region and meeting with local journalism students.

“As student journalists, what better way to spend spring break, right?” said Sona Porter. She’s a senior studying Broadcast News & Political Science.

They’re staying in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital and enjoying Republic Square.

“It’s just this lovely square that’s got all this hustle and bustle,” Bascue described of the region.

These students are taking what they’re learning in Serbia and hope to apply it to their studies and future professions as truth seekers.

“They’re fearless. It’s like — we’re not going to be stopped. We will do everything that we can to make sure truth be told,” Porter said.

