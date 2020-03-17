WSU student tests negative for COVID-19

PULLMAN, Wash. — After being tested for coronavirus last week, a Washington State University Edward R. Murrow College of Communication student’s test results have come back negative.

In an email sent to faculty last week, WSU announced that a Murrow College student had undergone testing for coronavirus and was awaiting results in self isolation.

On Monday afternoon, Murrow College revealed the results via Twitter.

The Murrow College student in Pullman tested for COVID-19 has indicated she tested negative for COVID-19. This is good news for everyone! Be vigilant and appropriately protective to help prevent the spread of the virus. For WSU updates and information: https://t.co/XsDMkgWE58. — Murrow College WSU (@MurrowCollege) March 16, 2020

The college also called for the vigilance of the community to stay safe during this time.

