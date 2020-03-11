WSU student being tested for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University student is under investigation for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

In an email sent to students and staff, the university said the person being tested is a Murrow College student at the Pullman campus.

The student is in self isolation while awaiting results, which will not be available for a few more days, a spokesperson with the university said.

Meanwhile, the student’s housemates have been notified and asked to contact their health care providers.

WSU staff are disinfecting classrooms, the university said Tuesday.

The university is not yet moving to online classes, but individual faculty members have been given the option to move to an online format at their discretion.

You can follow updates by visiting Washington State University’s website.

