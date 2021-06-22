WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine earns full accreditation

SPOKANE, Wash. — After six years, WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine has been granted full accreditation.

Accreditation is the official process a college goes through to get certified as legitimate—schools’ operations and educational programs are evaluated by a third party, for medical schools, this being the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), which is jointly administered by the Association of American Medical Colleges and the American Medical Association.

When a school is fully accredited, the school can get federal funding for medical education, and students can get federal loans to attend.

For the College of Medicine, this means they are fully certified.

“Achieving full accreditation marks the culmination of a journey that began the day we started the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and pursued relentlessly for the past six years to fulfill our mission to the people and communities of Washington,” said founding dean John Tomkowiak. “Thank you to our faculty, staff, students and contributors from across the state for dedicating tens of thousands of hours over many years to achieve this amazing milestone for our college.”

The College of Medicine was founded in 2015 following a bill signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee, which gave Washington State University the authority to create an independently-certified medical school, which was built at WSU’s Spokane campus.

The accreditation process requires the submission of 2,500 pages of documentation, a two-day virtual site tour with LCME and extensive peer review.

The college’s inaugural Class of 2021 graduated in May this year.

