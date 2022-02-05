WSU scrapes past Cal, Zags face BYU next

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University’s men’s basketball team came away with a close one against California.

The Cougars hung with the Golden Bears despite being down early. WSU pulled ahead to end the first half, but only by two points. They ended up surviving the contest, beating Cal 68-64.

It was a close battle throughout, but Michael Flowers helped push the team to the victory with his 21 points. Efe Abogidi also had himself a game, putting up a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The win pushes the Cougars to 7-3 in the conference, now tied with the University of Oregon and Washington. WSU’s next matchup will be a true test though, as they face #8 ranked Arizona at Beasley Coliseum.

And the Gonzaga Bulldogs have an important game today as well. The Zags face off against the BYU Cougars, fulfilling another chapter in their long, heated rivalry. Tipoff begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

READ: Gonzaga men cruise to win against San Diego

READ: Olympic snowboarder Shaun White announces Beijing Olympics to be his last

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.