WSU safety Bryce Beekman’s cause of death will take 2-3 months to determine, coroner says

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Credit: WSU

PULLMAN, Wash. — It will take two to three months to determine the cause and manner of death of Washington State University safety Bryce Beekman, according to the Whitman County Coroner.

Beekman passed away at his residence in Pullman Tuesday night, Pullman Police said. He was just 22.

READ: WSU football’s Bryce Beekman passes away in Pullman

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

The Whitman County Coroner said the investigation into his death is ongoing, and information will be released when it is complete.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.