WSU reserves 13 football game seats for military killed in Kabul

by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — Some seats will be reserved at the Washington State University football game for military who died in Afghanistan.

WSU said on Facebook they will reserve 13 seats the service members killed in Kabul last month for Saturday’s game.

The service members died in a suicide bombing at an airport. Over one hundred Afghans were also killed in the attack.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these brave soldiers,” the university said.

