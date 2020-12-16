WSU researchers use origami to solve space travel challenge

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Origami is the ancient Japanese art of folding paper and those same techniques could solve a challenge for space travel.

At least, researchers at Washington State University think so.

They developed an origami-inspired plastic fuel bladder that is meant to stand up to the harsh temperatures in space.

Fuel management has long been a challenge for space travel. The container is not just good in extreme temperatures, but the way it folds down makes it easier for fuel to be squeezed out.

More rigorous testing is needed, but researchers say they are excited about the invention’s early results.