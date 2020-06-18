WSU researchers discover new insight about how to live longer

SPOKANE, Wash.– Want to live a long life? Pay attention to where you live.

That’s the new message from researchers at Washington State University. Medical student Rajan Bhardwaj and professor Ofer Amram were part of the team that analyzed mortality data for nearly 145,000 Washingtonians ages 75 and older. They looked over information like where the person lived when they died, how old they lived to be, along with gender, race, education level and marital status.

Researchers learned that people who live in highly walk-able, mixed-age communities may be more likely to live to be 100.

“There’s a lot of environmental factors that go into aging,” Bhardwaj said. “Traditionally, we think genetics plays a major role, but from the research I’ve done, there are estimates that heritable factors explain only 20 to 35 percent of a person’s chance of becoming a centenarian.”

