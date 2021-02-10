WSU researchers: Despite COVID-19 infection, it is safe to continue breastfeeding

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

PULLMAN, Wash. — Researchers at Washington State University have discovered that breastfeeding mothers who have COVID-19 transfer antibodies to their babies without passing along the virus.

The new study, published in mBio, looked at 37 milk samples submitted by 18 women infected with COVID-19. None of the milk samples studied contained the virus, but nearly two-thirds of the samples did contain two antibodies specific to COVID-19.

“The results indicate that it is safe for moms to continue to breastfeed during a COVID-19 infection with proper precautions,” Courtney Meehan, a WSU anthropology professor and co-author on the study, said.

Meehan and WSU graduate student Beatrice Caffé were part of the multi-institutional research team led by the University of Idaho.

The researchers are continuing work in this area and have now enrolled about 50 women who were diagnosed with COVID-19. Researchers are confident results from future larger studies will support, expand and confirm the initial findings.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.