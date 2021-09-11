WSU reports 90-percent of its student-athletes are fully vaccinated

by Melissa Luck

Alex Crescenti. Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash.– Washington State University says most of its student-athletes are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That number sits at 90-percent and the university expects it to rise in the coming days.

Friday was the deadline for WSU students to either show proof of vaccination or apply for a religious or medical exemption. That’s why WSU Athletics believes those numbers will go up.

As of Friday evening, 83-percent of the football team reported being fully vaccinated.

College students across the state have to get in compliance with these rules, along with faculty, staff and coaches.

If a PAC-12 team can’t play because of a COVID outbreak, the game is considered a forfeit.

The vaccination story at WSU continues to focus on head football coach Nick Rolovich. Rolovich made national headlines when he had to attend PAC-12 media day remotely because he wasn’t vaccinated. Since then, he’s said repeatedly only that he’ll “follow the mandate”, not indicating if he’ll get the vaccine or ask for an exemption.

WSU will require masks at home football games starting with the Portland State game on September 11.

Starting with home games in October, fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Of those who have completed the required paperwork, almost 94 percent of WSU students in Pullman are fully vaccinated.

You can find more information on WSU’s COVID-19 response here.

RELATED: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be required at all WSU, UW athletic events

RELATED: After 651 days, Pullman ready to welcome WSU football fans back home

RELATED: Rolovich will follow state mandate, won’t say if he will get vaccine or seek exemption

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.