WSU relaxing some indoor masking starting March 12

PULLMAN, Wash.– Washington State University will follow the state’s mask guidance and relax its rules later this month.

The university said masks will no longer be required to be worn in a majority of its buildings starting March 12. That’s the same day Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the statewide mandate will be lifted.

Here’s where masks will not be required:

Classrooms

Residence halls

recreation centers

Dining halls

Face-coverings will be required on public transit and when people are inside medical facilities.

That’s not the only COVID-19 protocol changing at WSU.

Starting March 1, it will no longer require people attending events on campus to show proof of their vaccination. This is in line with the state’s new guidelines.

“After examining the available data and consulting with public health experts, we feel confident that we can begin to ease our pandemic-related restrictions,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said. “Vaccination rates among the WSU community are strong, and while we continue to monitor conditions within our communities, I am confident we are on the right track to bring the pandemic under control.”

On Monday, Inslee announced he was moving the date to drop the mask mandate up from March 21 to March 12.

