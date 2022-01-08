WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura enters transfer portal

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — Starting Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. While he could still return to Pullman, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year is now eligible to play on any team immediately.

During his two seasons at Washington State, de Laura threw for 3,684 yards and 28 touchdowns in 16 games. He played at Saint Louis School in Hawaii and was initially recruited by former Cougars Head Coach Mike Leach before staying committed to the program when Nick Rolovich came on in the same role.

In the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, de Laura only played one half of the game and only completed 7 passes for 47 yards.

