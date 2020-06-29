WSU President Kirk Schulz accepts 5-year contract extension, takes voluntary pay cut

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University President Kirk Schulz was offered and has accepted a five-year contract extension.

The university’s Board of Regents approved the extension during its meeting on June 26.

Schulz also agreed to a self-imposed 10 percent salary reduction and has chosen to forego a $50,000 retention bonus called for in his original contract. The pay reduction is through June 30, 2021.

Schulz has also chosen to give up access to a university-owned condominium in Seattle, as well as university-provided vehicles, all of which were allotted to him under his original contract.

According to a news release, the condo was purchased prior to Schulz’s time at WSU for use during overnight trips to the Puget Sound, but will now be sold, with the proceeds benefitting the university’s operations going forward.

“Everyone within the university will have to share in the pain of the difficult financial situation brought on by COVID-19, but President Schulz has led the way with his voluntary reduction in salary and other contractual benefits,” said Brett Blankenship, chair of the WSU Board of Regents.

In May, Schulz asked all departments to prepare for a 10 percent budget reduction. The university’s athletic director, football coach and men’s basketball coach also took pay cuts due to losses caused by the pandemic.

Schulz has been president at the university since 2016.

“I am grateful and honored by the support the Board of Regents has extended to me during my time as President,” Schulz said. “WSU is fortunate to have such a strong board guiding the direction of our university. The Board of Regents are steadfastly focused on WSU’s land-grant mission. Together we are continuing to make a positive impact all across the state of Washington and around the world.”

