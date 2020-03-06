WSU postpones Murrow Symposium amid coronavirus concerns

Washington State University is postponing this year’s Murrow Symposium amid rising coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson for the university said on Thursday.

The annual event gives students the opportunity to connect and network, and features what the university says are some of the most important leaders in journalism, advertising and public relations.

In an email, WSU Director of Marketing and Communications Corrie Wilder said they decided to postpone the event due to fears surrounding the virus and travel restrictions faced by some of the speakers and honorees.

The university said the Lifetime Achievement Award keynote with Lester Holt, as well as the career fair, showcase, and speaker sessions will all be postponed for the time being.

“We intend to deliver aspects of this industry-leading content in the near future as we are committed to offering these connections, resources and experiences to the Murrow College community,” Wilder says in the email.

The announcement came Thursday as another King County resident died from the virus, bringing the Washington state death toll to 11.

