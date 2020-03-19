WSU: Please wait to return to Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is asking the Cougar community to take action to honor the restrictions and guidelines that Governor Jay Inslee has put in place designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

These restrictions include food services, temporary closure of recreational and social spaces, as well as gatherings of more than 50 people.

Recently, Whitman County Department of Health officials asked WSU to ask their students if they can stay at their permanent residence to please do so.

But if students must return to Pullman or consider Pullman their permanent residence, WSU is offering limited services to those students. Dining services are limited to delivery or take-out options, food pantries will be open and so will Cougar Health Services.

If you need to return to Pullman, WSU needs to know in advance. You are asked to fill out this form: https://wsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0NWE7tymQbNwiVv

If you are a student employee, WSU remains committed to keeping you employed. This may include alternative work projects or working remotely. Students are asked to contact their supervisors to learn of available options, including whether you need to be on campus to continue your employment.

WSU says that if you don’t need to return to Pullman, to please stay home. This is for your own health, along with the entire Cougar community. If you are sick, remain home and call your healthcare provider. WSU will continue to send weekly updates from federal, state and local authorities.

