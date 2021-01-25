WSU planning for in-person learning in Fall 2021

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is planning to hold classes in-person next fall.

According to WSU President Kirk Schulz, while details have yet to be finalized, the university is “planning for a robust in-person experience both inside and outside the classroom for fall 2021 and beyond.”

Summer 2021 classes will be both in-person and remote.

2021 Fall semester course schedules are slated to become available online in early April, and housing availability for next year will be provided in a separate email in the next few days — the university anticipates additional residence hall capacity for the fall semester.

All of this is contingent on state guidelines, Schulz notes, and keeping students and staff safe is the main priority. If the pandemic worsens, WSU is prepared to move everything back online again.

RELATED: Hundreds of WSU students and faculty will be tested for COVID-19 prior to first day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.