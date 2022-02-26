WSU overcomes UW after 5-game losing streak, clashes again Saturday

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash. — After suffering a five-game losing streak, the Washington State Cougars are looking to bounce back in a big way in their second game against the Huskies.

WSU’s basketball team has been struggling to get a win lately, losing five straight games to some of the top teams in the PAC-12. However, they recently caught a glimmer of hope against UW.

The Cougars beat the Huskies 78-70 at Beasley Coliseum on Wednesday. Washington State’s Mouhammed Gueye led the team with 25 points, and Efe Abogidi put up an impressive double-double with 14 rebounds and 21 points.

Also, the PAC-12 recently released their 2022 tournament bracket, ranking Washington State at #3 and Washington last at #12.

https://twitter.com/pac12/status/1497704923105955844?s=20&t=zf6XUBP7LPmZ1ZC2lMmYxA

Washington will definitely be looking to come after the Cougars after falling to the last seed in the tournament. Tipoff is Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

The last game of the Apple Cup series will be both teams’ fourth-to-last game of their seasons.

READ: Zags extend winning streak to 17 with road win over San Francisco

READ: Indoor Football League cuts the Spokane Shock

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.