WSU offering vaccinations for eligible students

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is now offering vaccines to eligible students.

The university says 120 students got their first shot Thursday, with more clinics planned in the near future as more students become eligible for vaccinations in the coming weeks. WSU’s Cougar Health Services received approval from the Washington Department of Health to administer doses.

“This is a way for us to take care of our students and provide additional capacity to the community’s overall vaccination efforts,” said Cougar Health executive director Joel Schwartzkopf. “We anticipate eligibility will continue to broaden under Washington’s phased vaccination approach and we want to be there for them.”

Students who currently qualify included high-risk critical workers, with most in agriculture or food processing, according to WSU. They expect to soon be able to vaccinate students working in restaurants and fast food places.

The next vaccine clinic is scheduled for March 31.

For more information, visit the Washington State University website.

