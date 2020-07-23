WSU moves all fall instruction online due to COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is shifting all school instruction online for the fall.

WSU President Kirk Schulz made the announcement on Thursday, saying that all undergraduate courses will be “delivered at a distance and will be completed remotely,” with exceptions for a select few cases.

The University will announce further plans on August 1.

“We know this news has major consequences for our students and their loved ones. We understand the myriad of emotions that this decision will cause… sadness, frustration, disappointment, anger, and for others, a sense of relief,” wrote Schulz.

University-owned apartments and residence halls will open August 15, but “only for those students who have a demonstrated institutional need and are approved to live on campus.”

Otherwise, students are asked to stay at their home or permanent residence during the pandemic.

The University says food services will still be available, and occupancy guidelines will remain in effect in dining halls.

“We remain committed to working together through this uncharted territory in a way that keeps all of us as safe and healthy as possible,” wrote Schulz. “Thank you for your support.”

