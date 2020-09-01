National Guard to be deployed to WSU as COVID-19 cases rise in Pullman

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Unknown people placed a Covid-19 coronavirus face mask over the mouth area of the Cougar Pride statue outside Martin Stadium on the Washington State University Pullman campus, Friday, April 17, 2020. Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington National Guard is making arrangements to deploy to Washington State University after Labor Day, with the goal of expanding testing as COVID-19 cases rise among students.

The University says those arrangements have not been finalized yet, but in the meantime, their ‘Range Health’ mobile health unit has been repurposed to provide testing for students. Starting this Wednesday, the mobile unit will be parked in Greek Row, allowing up to 80 students a day to get diagnostic testing between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday.

According to the University, this will bridge the gap until they launch their fixed testing site next week. WSU says this is part of their effort to expand testing capacity as coronavirus cases rise among students.

RELATED: Pullman Police issue 8 tickets to party hosts violating COVID mandates

“Our presence in Pullman highlights WSU’s capacity to function as an effective network that leverages the resources of all of its campuses and extension offices,” said mobile health unit manager Michaelle Guerrero. “We’re flipping the existing healthcare model by moving away from the huge overhead associated with large physical locations and instead nimbly responding to the pressing health needs of rural and underserved communities.”

The mobile health unit was unveiled in October, operated by Range Health—a nonprofit academic healthcare network led by executives from WSU’s College of Medicine, College of Nursing and College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Services.

The mobile unit was designed to bring health care to rural and under-served communities.

RELATED: WSU launches new healthcare program, ‘Range Health’

For students looking to get testing, no appointments are needed, but they are encouraged to bring health insurance information and socially distance.

“People will need to be mindful of traffic flow as well as maintaining appropriate physical distancing as our clinicians discuss testing options with patients in their cars or those who present on foot as walk-ins,” said Guerrero.

WSU says the mobile unit has the ability to continue operating past 3 p.m. each day if the demand is high.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.