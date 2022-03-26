WSU men’s basketball team leaves Pullman for Big Apple matchup

by Will Wixey

Credit: WSU Men's Basketball via Twitter

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars are headed to the Big Apple.

The WSU men’s basketball team just beat the BYU Cougars in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday. Now, the team is headed to New York to play Texas A&M in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Cougars had a send-off celebration on campus, getting farewells from fans and the WSU football and cheer team.

Best of luck to @WSUCougarMBB who’s headed to NYC for the NIT Final Four! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/SQgkCNlIlw — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) March 26, 2022

Currently, the WSU men’s team is the only college team in the Northwest still left in tournament play.

If they beat Texas A&M, the Cougars go on to either play Xavier or St. Bonaventure in the NIT Championship!

READ: WSU beats BYU and advances to the NIT semi-finals

READ: ‘They did the best they could:’ Gonzaga students emotional over loss against Arkansas

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.