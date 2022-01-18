WSU men’s basketball game at Oregon postponed due to COVID protocols

by Olivia Roberts

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State men’s basketball game at Oregon has been postponed due to COVID protocols within WSU’s program.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, January 20 in Eugene.

According to a release, the game will be rescheduled with the two teams and the Pac-12 Conference.

A finalized rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

