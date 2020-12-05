WSU men’s basketball game at Colorado postponed due to ‘recent developments’ in COVID-19 protocol

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PULLMAN, Wash. — This weekend’s WSU men’s basketball game at Colorado will be postponed, the university announced Friday, citing “recent developments” in COVID-19 protocol as the reason.

The Cougs were set to play the Colorado Buffalos this Saturday at 5 p.m.

“The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest,” it reads in a statement from the university’s Assistant Dir. of Athletic Communications, Ben Laskey.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.