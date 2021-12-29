WSU men’s basketball game against UW postponed due to COVID protocols
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University men’s basketball game against the University of Washington has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougs’ program.
The game was scheduled for Wednesday in Pullman. WSU said it will be rescheduled with the two teams and the Pac-12 Conference. A finalized date will be announced later.
WSU also said all team-related activities this week will go on pause as well.
LIST: What local sporting events are canceled or postponed
Tickets purchased for the home game will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact WSU’s Ticket Office by emailing athletictickets@wsu.edu.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.