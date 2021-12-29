WSU men’s basketball game against UW postponed due to COVID protocols

by Olivia Roberts

Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University men’s basketball game against the University of Washington has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougs’ program.

The game was scheduled for Wednesday in Pullman. WSU said it will be rescheduled with the two teams and the Pac-12 Conference. A finalized date will be announced later.

WSU also said all team-related activities this week will go on pause as well.

Tickets purchased for the home game will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact WSU’s Ticket Office by emailing athletictickets@wsu.edu.

