WSU mens basketball defeats Stanford in efficient win

by Will Wixey

The WSU Cougars beat the Stanford Cardinals 66-60 at Maples Pavilion in California.

Michael Flowers led the Cougars in points and assists, scoring 22 and racking up five assists in the outing.

WSU Freshman Center Mouhamed Gueye grabbed nine rebounds, one less than Stanford forward James Keefe.

WSU shot 49-percent from the field and over 43-percent from beyond the arc. They squeaked by Stanford mostly due to their poor percentages, shooting 22-percent from deep and 39-percent overall.

The Cougars previously fell to the Cardinals in a 62-57 loss in Pullman on Jan. 13. WSU is currently on a 4-game winning streak since that game.

